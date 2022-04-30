Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 518,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,091. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 443,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

