ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

ARCB stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

