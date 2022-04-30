Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
