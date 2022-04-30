Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.67. 2,127,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

