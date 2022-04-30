Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 2,127,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

