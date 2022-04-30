Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

