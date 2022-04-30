Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 141.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.25 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Archrock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

