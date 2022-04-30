Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal Purchases 117,000 Shares

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,810.
ADD stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of C$17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.
