Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
