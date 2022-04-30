Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

