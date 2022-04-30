Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMBP stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

