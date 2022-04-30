Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.81 ($0.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36.
