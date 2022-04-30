Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.81 ($0.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

