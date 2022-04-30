Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAM opened at $10.07 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

