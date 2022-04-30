Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.73 ($7.23).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AT1 shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.39) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.17) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

AT1 opened at €4.80 ($5.16) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.21 and a 200 day moving average of €5.50. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

