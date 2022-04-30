Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

AROW opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

