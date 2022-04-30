Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $31.30 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $500.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

