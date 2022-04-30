Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.79 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 50.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

