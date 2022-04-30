Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $10.84 on Friday, hitting $168.49. 1,906,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

