Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,840,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,941,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.