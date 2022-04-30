ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.108-1.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 237,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

