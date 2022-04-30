ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of ASGN opened at $113.45 on Friday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

