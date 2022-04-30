ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Increased to SEK 280 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 269 to SEK 280 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.67.

ASAZY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

