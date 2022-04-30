AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($88.58) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($146.57) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($146.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($121.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($152.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £104.36 ($133.01).

AZN opened at £106.88 ($136.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,502 ($95.62) and a 52-week high of £110 ($140.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,833.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,063.05. The company has a market cap of £165.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,696.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.85) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

