AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($121.08) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($146.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £115 ($146.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($152.94) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.36 ($133.01).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.88 ($136.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,502 ($95.62) and a 52 week high of £110 ($140.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,833.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,063.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,696.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

