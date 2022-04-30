Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.54 on Friday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.