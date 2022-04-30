Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.54 on Friday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
