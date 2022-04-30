ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. ATCO has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

