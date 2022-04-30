ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.67 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

