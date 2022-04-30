ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.67 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.
About ATCO (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATCO (ACLLF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.