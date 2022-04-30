ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.28.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACO.X opened at C$45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.28.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.