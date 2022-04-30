ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB increased their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.28.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.28. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.31.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

