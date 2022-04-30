Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atento has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

ATTO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178. Atento has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

