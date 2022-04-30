Athersys (ATHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 5,267,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,925. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Athersys by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 164,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Athersys by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 293,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

