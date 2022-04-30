Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATASY. Societe Generale downgraded Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.11) to €18.90 ($20.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

