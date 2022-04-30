Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

AAWW opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

