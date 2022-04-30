Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $509.20.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

