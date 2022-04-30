Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 EPS.

Atlassian stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.29.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

