Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.58.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $35.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,832. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

