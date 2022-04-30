Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given New €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.50 ($38.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

AEXAY stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

