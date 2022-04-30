Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82.

Atos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

