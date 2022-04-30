Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82.
Atos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atos (AEXAF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.