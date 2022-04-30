Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Atotech stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.99 and a beta of 0.25. Atotech has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
