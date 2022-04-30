Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TSE:ACB opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$3.58 and a 52-week high of C$12.88.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

