Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

ALV opened at $73.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

