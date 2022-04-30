AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.38-9.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.65. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25-2.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.48. 1,427,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.22. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.