AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.38-9.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.48. 1,427,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,186. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

