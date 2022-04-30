Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of AVTR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,447,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Avantor has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 782.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avantor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.