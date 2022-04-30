Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

AVY stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

