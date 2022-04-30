Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
AVY stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64.
AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
