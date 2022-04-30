AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,551.67.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVF opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.