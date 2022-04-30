AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Up 79.4% in April

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the March 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,551.67.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

