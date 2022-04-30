Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

