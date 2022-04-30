Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

