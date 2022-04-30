Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

NYSE:AX traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 637,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Axos Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.