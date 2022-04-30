Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NYSE:AX traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 637,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

